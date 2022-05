BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary.

Officers responded at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday to a Burglary of Habitation in Progress in the 3100 block of Red Robin Loop. The resident confronted the burglary suspect.

The burglary suspect fired a gun toward the resident. No injuries have been reported. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.