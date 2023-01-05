COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The College Station Police Department needs your help to identify suspects in a January 3 homicide.

A 26-year-old man, identified as Rashawn Jones, was shot and killed during a targeted home invasion at Parkway Circle Apartments – located at 401 Southwest Parkway.

Security camera footage was obtained by the College Station Police Department, and shows three masked men carrying firearms, knocking on the door and forcing entry into the doorway – resulting in a shooting.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

If you have any information about the suspects pictured above, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.