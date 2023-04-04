COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a man considered missing and endangered.

An Endangered Missing Adult advisory has been issued for 31-year-old Gilbert Cesar Lozano. He was last seen about 1 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North FM-2038.

Lozano is possibly in a black 2019 Dodge Journey with front end damage, and a New Mexico license plate BFLG26. Authorities believe he is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you see Lozano, do not approach him – but instead call 9-1-1.

If you have any information on Lozano’s whereabouts, you can contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-4900.