BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a girl classified as missing and endangered.

14-year-old Antavia Khaleis Oliver is 5’1″, weighs 105 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan.

Authorities believe Antavia is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you see her, do not approach her – but instead call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency.