BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and Brazos County Sheriff’s Office need your help to find a girl considered missing and endangered.

14-year-old Miriam Sofia Chavez was last seen at her residence in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road in Bryan at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. It is believed that she is with an older unrelated person, and that she is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Miriam is 4’11”, and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and red/black Air Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on Miriam’s whereabouts, you can contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at 979-361-3888.