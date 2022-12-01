BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley and the Bryan Police Department need your help to find a girl listed as missing and endangered.
17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was last seen at approximately 11:30 pm Sunday in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle in Bryan. She is 5’3″, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair with green eyes. Cassandra has a piercing over her left eye and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white pajama pants.
Authorities believe that she is in danger of harm due to the people she might be with. If you see Cassandra, do not approach her – but instead call 9-1-1. You can also call the Bryan Police Department at 979-361-3888.