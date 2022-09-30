BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman.

64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Huelsman is possibly in a dark grey 2018 Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate NLM7795. The vehicle has body damage on the passenger side. The vehicle was seen southbound on I-45 in Walker County on September 12.

Authorities believe that Huelsman is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. If you have any information, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755.