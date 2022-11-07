BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is investigating two separate sexual assaults which occurred early Saturday morning and early Sunday morning.

The department says that these assaults occurred in southwest Bryan – between Wellborn Road and Texas Avenue. The suspect is unknown, but Bryan Police have provided the picture below.

(Courtesy: Bryan Police Department)

Due to the suspect being at large, the Bryan community is encouraged to secure homes and lock their doors. Bryan PD had extra patrols in this area early Sunday morning – along with other tactical techniques to help identify and arrest the suspect. This will continue until the suspect is arrested.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, you can call 979-361-3888 or call 9-1-1. This suspect is considered armed and dangerous.