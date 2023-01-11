Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old man who was part of a work convoy struck by an 18-wheeler near Bryan Tuesday night has been killed.

Michael Gray, of Cumby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Highway 21 – between Old San Antonio Road and FM-50, west of Bryan.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the convoy consisting of a 2016 International, 2009 International, 2015 International and a 2022 Ford F-250 pickup towing a trailer were all going eastbound while conducting roadway construction. A 2020 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was also traveling east, approaching the convoy, and struck all of the trucks in the convoy.

Gray was a member of the road construction crew. He was in a seat on the trailer being towed by the Ford pickup and was killed.

The driver of the Ford and the drivers of two other trucks in the convoy were taken to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan for treatment of injuries. The driver of the Peterbilt and the remaining truck in the convoy were treated at the scene.

Sgt. Ruiz said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.