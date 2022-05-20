BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A seven-year-old child has been injured in a Bryan shooting.

Officers responded to the area of 1500 Military Drive around 11:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. It was discovered a seven-year-old passenger in a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The child was treated on scene, and was released with a minor injury. Police do not believe the vehicle the seven-year-old was traveling in was the intended target in this shooting.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, or video from this area, you can contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.