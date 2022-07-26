COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department is seeking a man suspected of firing shots at College Station High School.

Officers responded to the school around 5:42 p.m. Sunday after reports of hearing gunfire. They found a vehicle in the parking lot showing the driver’s and passenger’s side windows were broken into.

A witness said an African-American man was running from the area and went into a nearby tree line at the time of the gunshots. A search was completed, but the suspect was not located.

If you have any information, you can contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.