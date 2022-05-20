COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – College Station Police are searching for those responsible for firing a gun during a verbal argument early Friday morning.

The department posted on social media that around 2:00 a.m., some people who were leaving the Hydro Fusion Lounge – located at 101 Church Avenue, Suite #1200 – and started a verbal argument outside of the bar with another person.

This altercation continued into the nearby Coyote Parking Lot, where one of the parties involved brought out a handgun and fired it into the air. The person who fired the handgun subsequently fled into the night. No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.