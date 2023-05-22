COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A large fight at an apartment complex results in shots being fired.

College Station Police officers responded at approximately 12: 10 a.m. Sunday to the pool at the Woodlands Apartments, located at 1725 Harvey Mitchell Parkway, regarding reports of the fight.

During the 9-1-1 call, gunshots could be heard – resulting in multiple 9-1-1 calls to report gunshots. There are no victims and no suspects.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.