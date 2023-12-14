COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A suspect in an apartment stabbing in College Station has been apprehended.

The College Station Police Department’s night shift officers responded to 1501 Holleman Drive early Thursday morning for a stabbing that occurred inside of an apartment. Officers discovered that the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Charles Edward Williams, Sr., of Bryan, ran from the Holleman Oaks Apartments prior to their arrival.

The Police Department’s drone operator quickly arrived quickly on scene and started searching the area while other officers set up a perimeter. Williams was found just across the street, behind the Shop N Go located at 1500 Holleman Drive, at approximately 3:10 a.m.

Williams was taken into custody without incident, and has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Burglary of a Habitation. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is listed at $130,000.