COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a stabbing at a College Station sports bar.

Police say a man showed up at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan on March 26 with multiple cut and stab wounds. The man was able to tell hospital staff that the incident occurred at 4 Downs Sports Bar, located at 700 University Drive East #101.

Through the course of the investigation, police say the suspect in the stabbing has been identified as 33-year-old Angel Felipie Llamas, of Navasota.

Llamas was arrested by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office on April 4 for the warrant issued in this case. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a parole violation warrant.