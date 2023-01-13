Bryan (FOX 44) — The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers and leading several chases is out of the hospital and in the Brazos County Jail.

44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing fourteen different charges and is being held in jail on $3,350,000 in bonds.

On December 30th, 2022, Herrin is accused of shooting Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson after a brief chase, and then stealing a police car. That prompted a manhunt for Herrin.

Watson went to the hospital and was released the following Saturday.

Friday afternoon, police said Herrin was seen driving an orange 2004 Ford Mustang. Brazos County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brittney Re noticed the vehicle and chased it.

Officers say Herrin shot Sgt. Re in the left shoulder. Shrapnel from the bullets fired into her vehicle also caused serious injury to Re’s left eye. She was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

Police say Herrin traded gunfire with officers when they found him Friday afternoon, and a Bryan officer shot him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Brazos County Jail records, Herrin has a long history of criminal offenses, starting back in 1995.