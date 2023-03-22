COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University Police are seeking a suspect in a case of Sexual Assault.

Texas A&M University received information on Tuesday regarding a sexual assault which was reported to a Campus Security Authority. The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted during a student organization trip over the weekend.

A&M Police say the victim agreed to accompany the suspect because they were sharing a hotel room with others. The victim discovered upon arrival that the suspect was dishonest about the hotel arrangements.

The suspect was part of the student organization. The victim reported that she was sexually assaulted more than once at a hotel out-of-state from March 17 through the 19. The victim reported physical injuries.

The identity of the suspect is known – and is described as a 22-year-old man who is 5’10”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.

If you have any information on this incident or other incidents, you can contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.