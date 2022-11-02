COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) — The College Station Police Department is searching for a murder suspect at an apartment shooting.

On October 29th, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile male was shot and killed during an altercation with another male at the Pearl Apartments on 505 Harvey, College Station, Texas.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Trevor James Thompson Jr. He is 5’9″ and weighs 175 lbs. Thompson is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts or information regarding this investigation, you can contact College Station PD at (940)-746-3600.