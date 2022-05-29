Brazos County (FOX 44) — The College Station Police Department says officers caught a suspected catalytic converter thief Saturday night.

Officers received a call just before 9:30 p.m. about someone cutting a converter off a vehicle as they sat in the parking lot of Razzoo’s.

The officers then noticed a suspicious vehicle, and they tried to stop it. They chased the vehicle, then the suspect jumped out and tried to run off, but the officers caught him.

They say they found eight catalytic converters in the vehicle. The officers also obtained video of two thefts.

The officers took 21-year-old Reginald Carl Thomas into custody. They say he admitted the converters are stolen.

Reginald Carl Thomas

Thomas is now in the Brazos County jail, facing 13 charges. He is being held on a combined bond of $185,000.