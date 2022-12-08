COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police leads to two suspected porch pirates behind bars.

The department says a concerned citizen saw two suspects taking packages from doorsteps on Wednesday, and immediately contacted the department. This citizen was able to follow the suspects while giving a description of them and their vehicle until officers were able to stop them.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

The suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Kenneth Casey McIntyre and 48-year-old Jennifer Kay Tinkham. The department says this was another great example of the #SeeSomethingSaySomething initiative.

The department goes on to say that similar thefts could be avoided if residents would get doorbell cameras or security cameras.