BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager has died after an accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Bryan.

Bryan Police officers are investigating the collision, which occurred in the 2700 block of South Texas Avenue on Thursday evening. All northbound and southbound lanes of Texas Avenue were being diverted, and travelers were urged to avoid the area. Texas Avenue has since reopened.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 18-year-old Felix Fernandez-Salazar, Jr., of Bryan. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.