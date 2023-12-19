BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has approved the establishment of the Texas A&M University Institute for Healthcare Access.

A&M Health says this comes as a collaboration between the Texas A&M Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health), the Texas A&M University School of Medicine and the Texas A&M University School of Law. The institute will lead interdisciplinary health policy research, help advance interdisciplinary and interprofessional education and create innovative clinical and community partnerships across Texas A&M to expand health care access and improve health in Texas and across the nation.

The Institute was formed to bring together researchers, health care professionals, organizations and experts to identify barriers to care and explore solutions that advance health. One of the institute’s first projects is working with the Texas A&M School of Public Health on a grant funded by the National Academy of Sciences to increase the role of vulnerable Gulf Coast communities as data partners in public health surveillance.

A&M Health says the Institute is based in Fort Worth, and will be housed on the Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus, which is currently under construction and slated to be completed in 2025.