COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Leaders, researchers and stakeholders in the semiconductor industry will gather at Texas A&M University for the Texas Semiconductor Summit.

This two-day event is being held on October 4 and 5 at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, located at 177 Joe Routt Boulevard. It is hosted by the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute and the Texas A&M University System.

Texas A&M says the Summit will feature discussions surrounding the future of the semiconductor industry with a focus on manufacturing demands, industry growth, research and development, and industry trends. Guided tours of the RELLIS Campus, the Zachry Engineering Education Complex and the Cyclotron Institute will offer an inside look at the state-of-the-art resources supporting semiconductor research and education.

Representatives from Samsung, Global Wafers, Texas Instruments, CHIPS for America and the Texas A&M Semiconductor Institute will be in attendance, along with representatives from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office and House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Greg Bonnen.

For more information on this event, you can go here.