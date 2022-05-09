BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University has been recognized by Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine as one of the top universities in the nation in number of graduate degrees awarded to Hispanic/Latino students in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

The first-of-its-kind ranking is based on the number of graduate degrees (the sum of all master’s and Ph.D. degrees) granted to Hispanics/Latinos in eight key STEM fields. According to the magazine’s editors, Texas A&M stands out for being the institution that ranked in the highest number of STEM fields, appearing in five different lists.

“It is extremely gratifying to know Texas A&M is meeting its land-grant mission to educate the citizens of Texas,” said Timothy P. Scott, interim provost and executive vice president. “Our ranking in graduate education demonstrates that our commitment is above and beyond undergraduate education. We are preparing our students to be the leaders of academia, industry and the collective workforce.”

The ranking is derived from 2019-20 data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Texas A&M ranked in the top ten for the following categories:



Agricultural/Animal/Plant/Veterinary Science and related fields

No. 2 Engineering

No. 9 Mathematics and Statistics

No. 7 Natural Resources and Conservation

No. 4 Physical Sciences

Texas A&M’s Associate Provost and Dean of the Graduate and Professional School Karen Butler-Purry said, “This ranking is a sign that, by prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in recruiting, improving our campus climate and supporting student success, we are making impact as a public, land-grant university. Graduate students of all backgrounds are seeing Texas A&M as a place where they can thrive.”

This latest ranking comes on the heels of Texas A&M’s announcement this spring that it has been designated an eligible institution by the U.S. Department of Education to be a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) under Title III and Title V of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The university has also been recognized as an HSI by the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.