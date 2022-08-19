COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Department of Defense has announced that four universities have been selected for one-year, $500,000 applied research awards to advance hypersonics technology – and one of them is in Central Texas.

The Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will develop navigation systems to maintain the stability of the feedback control system for hypersonic vehicles. Researchers will apply multiphysics modeling approaches to identify and characterize drift of navigation sensors operating in degraded environments.

The combined developments will create the Rate-Limited Information-Fusion, Learning, and Estimation System (RIFLES) – which will advance the state of practice in robust navigation and information fusion.

The research will be undertaken by Texas A&M University (TAMU), the Pennsylvania State University, the University of Michigan, the Ohio State University, Sandia National Laboratories, and the Boeing Company.