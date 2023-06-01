COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas A&M University sent out a Code Maroon alert on Thursday afternoon, saying no suspicious devices were found during a search of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility and the White Creek Apartments. Normal operations have resumed.

This comes after the niversity sent out an alert shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday regarding a bomb threat at the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility, located at 272 Olsen Boulevard. Evacuations were underway while the public was urged to avoid the area.

In addition, another bomb threat was reported around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at the White Creek Apartments student housing center, located at 225 Discovery Drive. Residents were asked to evacuate while the public was asked to avoid this area, as well. The university says that the White Creek Community Center, located at 667 W Campus Boulevard, was available for those needing a place to go.

A bus service update alert was issued, saying that Route 3 was not servicing White Creek, White Creek 2 and the Houston Building stops at that time.