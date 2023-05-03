NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Texas A&M student fell to his death while visiting New Orleans over the weekend, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old man was standing atop a parking garage in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue within the city’s Warehouse District. Detectives say he leaned over the balcony railing and fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna confirmed the victim to be Henges. His death remains under investigation.

Henges was a native of Beaumont, Texas, and was studying at Texas A&M University, where he was a fraternity brother of Delta Tau Delta.

“[Henges’] passing is and will always be unbelievably tragic, but the impact he had on the men of this fraternity and everyone he knew outside of it is far from that,” the Texas A&M Delta Tau Delta chapter said in an Instagram post. “Andrew was soft-spoken but carried a heart of gold — one that deeply cared for others. He was known to be humble, selfless, loving, strong, and proud. This fraternity is terribly saddened by the death of our brother, Andrew, but we are forever thankful for the wonderful memories that he left for us all. Rest In Peace beautiful soul. Rah rah.”

We’re told funeral services are planned for Saturday, May 6, in Beaumont.

Latest Stories