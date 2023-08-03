Bryan/College Station (FOX 44/KWKT) — Texas A&M University has agreed to pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy after completing its internal review of her failed hiring to lead its new journalism program.

Texas A&M began the process of hiring Dr. McElroy in May 2023. McElroy is a former New York Times editor and had overseen the journalism school at the more liberal University of Texas at Austin campus. She was offered and accepted the job on May 11, 2023.

According to a report from the university’s Office of General Counsel, College of Arts & Sciences Interim Dean Jose Bermudez claimed that TAMU President Kathy Banks wanted to hold off on announcing McElroy’s hiring until the end of the Texas Legislative session, because of her connections to the New York Times.

The public announcement was made on June 13th with plenty of fanfare. McElroy was a major get for the university with the largest student body in the country. She was headed to her alma mater with a mission to revive its journalism program — and it was all the sweeter for A&M because she had been lured away from its rival, the University of Texas at Austin.

The review says McElroy signed an appointment letter for a faculty position with “tenure upon arrival” contingent on approval by TAMU, System and Board of Regents, as well as the appointment as Director of Journalism.

The review says that after a media report pointed out McElroy’s reported stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion, several members of the Board of Regents raised concerns about McElroy’s hiring. This also raised concerns over whether she could receive tenure between Banks and Bermudez, according to the review, and they discussed changing the position into a multi-year appointment.

In the review, TAMU Department Head of Communication and Journalism Hart Blanton states that McElroy told him Bermudez called her, saying tenure was not automatic and referred to, “DEI hysteria” and made a comment about her being “a black woman who worked at the New York Times.” Bermudez told McElroy an available option was a multi-year Professor of Practice appointment, a non-tenure track position. McElroy later agreed to pursue that option on June 19th.

On July 6th, the review says Pres. Banks told Bermudez to let McElroy know she was coming into a difficult environment and that the faculty appointment was going from 3 years down to one.

Bermudez called Dr. McElroy the next day about the changes, with Blanton on the line. Blanton says Bermudez admitted during the call that McElroy’s race was a factor in her treatment, but Bermudez says he meant it was a factor for certain outside parties critical of hiring McElroy.

Dr. McElroy withdrew from consideration from the position after expressing concern over the 1-year appointment. McElroy told The Texas Tribune that she had been “damaged by this entire process” and that she believed she was “being judged by race, maybe gender. And I don’t think other folks would face the same bars or challenges.”

The review says President Banks told the TAMU Faculty Senate she knew nothing about the changes to the terms of the appointment of McElroy prior to the publication of McElroy’s comments on July 11. The review obtained documents confirming that Banks and Bermudez had been in contact about the various changes to the terms of McElroy’s appointment. Banks resigned on July 21st.

You can read the full report here:

In a joint statement, Dr. Kathleen McElroy and the leadership of Texas A&M University

and The Texas A&M University System announced settling their differences

regarding her employment in the Texas A&M journalism program.

Texas A&M acknowledged that mistakes were made during the hiring process and apologized to Dr. McElroy for the way her employment application was handled. Dr. McElroy has decided to stay at the University of Texas at Austin as a tenured professor.

The Office of General Counsel recommended that all faculty offer letters receive the signature of the Vice President of Faculty Affairs to ensure all policies and procedures are followed.

Interim President Mark A. Welsh, III, has directed the Office for Faculty Affairs to create

a task force to provide recommendations on appropriate protections for faculty in matters

of faculty hiring and academic freedom.