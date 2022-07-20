COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas A&M University wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Texas A&M University Police Lieutenant Bobby Richardson tells FOX 44 News that Smith was pulled on University Drive around 2:15 a.m. after he was caught speeding. Lt. Richardson says Smith failed to pass a standard field sobriety test, and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

In addition, officers found a loaded pistol and a single, rolled joint in Smith’s vehicle while conducting a search.

Smith was booked into the Brazos County Jail, and is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.

After the Texas A&M Athletics Department learned of this incident, they say that per department policy, Smith has been suspended from the team. Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher is aware, and is looking into the situation.

The Athletics Department says that Smith also will no longer represent A&M at SEC Media Days.