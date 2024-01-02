BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Brazos County law enforcement agencies have raised thousands of dollars to assist in the fight against childhood cancer.

The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department will host a joint Big Check Presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, located at 1700 West State Highway 21 in Bryan.

The law enforcement agencies participated in the Beard it Up and Color for the Cure campaigns to raise money for The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas. The departments raised a total of $6,805 to fight childhood cancer.

Brazos County law enforcement agencies were the first law enforcement agencies to join this campaign. Over 115 law enforcement agencies in 24 states have raised over $720,000 since 2018.

On November 1, officers from Brazos County law enforcement agencies donated $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers donated $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer which has affected them or someone they know.

The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas chapter was established by Vicky and Troy Bridier in September 2016 in memory of their daughter Jade. Jade passed away at four years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is an aggressive and deadly brain tumor.

During Jade’s five days of battle with cancer, her story became an inspiration to thousands and raised awareness of pediatric cancer.