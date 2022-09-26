COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft in College Station.

The College Station Police Department said Friday that a traffic stop was made and resulted in the recovery of nine catalytic converters.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)





L-R: Drevonne Kloney Bell, Claytarrius Dion Collins and Lance Malik Calhoun. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

21-year-old Drevonne Kloney Bell, of Houston, was arrested for four out-of-county warrants, and is charged with Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious and Theft of Property Greater Than or Equal To $30,00 Less Than $150,000.

25-year-old Claytarrius Dion Collins, of Plantersville, is charged with Theft of Property Greater Than or Equal To $30,00 Less Than $150,000, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.

26-year-old Lance Malik Calhoun, of Navasota, was arrested for one out of county warrant and is charged with Theft of Property Greater Than or Equal To $30,00 Less Than $150,000.