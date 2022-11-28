COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police has led to the arrest of three men in a catalytic converter theft.

Officers were dispatched at 4:36 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of Texas Avenue for reports of someone cutting a catalytic converter off of a vehicle. Officers were given a detailed description of the suspect and suspect vehicle – and this vehicle was found at a hotel on University Drive.

Three men were in the vehicle when it was found. One of these men fled on foot but was caught by a K-9 officer. During a search of the vehicle, officers found four cut catalytic converters, three sawzalls, blades and marijuana. All three of these men were taken into custody and booked into the Brazos County Jail. The man who fled on foot was treated at a local hospital before being booked into jail.

The College Station Police Department also took the time to say thank you to the citizen who reported this incident.