Brazos County (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left three juveniles with gunshot wounds.

Deputies heard about the shooting near Andert Road and State Highway 21 around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When deputies arrived, they found the victims and emergency medical personnel treated the injured. All are expected to make full recoveries.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says information gathered so far suggested this was not a random act and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have information about the shooting, please reach out to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979)-361-4900, or if you would like to remain anonymous please contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979)-775-8477.