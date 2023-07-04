BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Three teenagers are suspected of multiple burglaries of motor vehicles in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department received a report just before 5 am Monday regarding a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in progress in the 300 block of South Hutchins Street. Officers arrived in the area and found the suspects, who attempted to run away.

Officers were able to apprehend the three suspects and link them to multiple burglaries which occurred overnight. Investigative work by officers led to arrests for Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention.

Multiple firearms were recovered in the suspects’ possession, including one reported stolen out of College Station. These arrests were assisted by a citizen noticing suspicious behavior in their neighborhood and reporting the activity.

Those arrested include 17-year-old Marquavius Leon Benford, of Bryan, who is charged with twelve counts of Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest or Detention and Directive to Apprehend.

Two 16-year-olds from the Bryan area were also arrested. Both of them are each charged with twelve counts of Burglary of Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest or Detention and Directive to Apprehend.