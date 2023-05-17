BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Gulf Coast leg of the Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run will be coming through Bryan/College Station on Wednesday!

The Bryan Police Department says this group of officers hopes to raise awareness for the Special Olympics program. They will arrive in College Station at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant around 2:15 p.m.

Bryan PD officers will be there to donate a check to the Special Olympics – which was raised during the Special Olympics Tip-a-Cop held at Texas Roadhouse. This year, the department will present a check for $50,363.60. All Law Enforcement personnel are welcome to join in the run.

The group will run at approximately 2:30 p.m. from the Texas Roadhouse parking lot, at 1601 University Drive, to Tarrow Street East. The group will turn right on Tarrow Street East and run to Spring Loop. They will then take a right on Spring Loop and run back to University Drive. The group will turn back on University Drive and run back to the Texas Roadhouse. The group running the entire route will leave for Brenham from The Texas Roadhouse at approximately 3 pm.

On Thursday, the group will run in Brenham, Bellville and Columbus. On Friday, they will head toward their final destination – Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio – where they will be joined by other groups from around the state. Morgan’s Wonderland is the site of the Special Olympics State Summer Games, which will start this Friday, May 19.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in Texas in 1985. At its most basic level, the Torch Run is a running event where officers and athletes run the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” to the opening ceremonies of competitions.