Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Two people remained behind bars Friday after a Brazos County traffic stop turned up illegal drugs and a weapon.

Brazos County Deputy David Wilcox said deputies conducted a traffic stop that yielded what was described as a substantial amount of contraband.

An inventory of drugs confiscated included 60.6 grams of crack cocaine, 12.2 grams of MDMA pills, 16 fluid ounces of Promethazine and 0.32 ounces of marijuana. Also recovered was one firearm with two loaded magazines.

Following the stop, two people were arrested. Timothy Wayne Bridgewater, age 26, of Bryan was held on charges of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4 and 400 grams, possession of a dangerous drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Alexandria Miller, age 26, of Houston was held on a charge of possession of marijuana under two ounces.