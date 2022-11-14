BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a September double homicide in Bryan.

Bryan Police say 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom, of Caldwell, has been arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in his connection with this case.

42-year-old Ruth Kennicutt Benavides, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been arrested on two counts of Aggravated Robbery and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in her connection with the case.

Jalen Deshawn Bloom (left) and Ruth Kennicutt Benavides (right). (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

The two deceased victims in this case were identified on September 6 as 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin. The third victim is a juvenile who is in the hospital recovering. This person’s information was not released by police.

Bryan PD originally received a report at approximately 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 of a traffic accident at the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. After first responders arrived on scene, Daniel and Garcia were both found with apparent gunshot wounds. The third victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.

