COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have died in a shooting in College Station. The suspect has been arrested, and is charged with two counts of Murder.

College Station Police officers said on Wednesday night that they were dispatched at 10:01 p.m. regarding a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of Potomac Place and Southwest Parkway. The Criminal Investigations Division unit, Crime Scene Investigation unit and public information officer were notified.

Outside of the residence, a man and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds. The victims’ injuries were assessed, and lifesaving attempts were made. However, both victims died at the scene.

The suspect was found on scene and detained. It was determined that a verbal altercation occurred between the suspect and victims, who were neighbors. No other injuries were reported, and there is no longer a danger to the public.

The victims were identified as 44-year-old Curtis Ray Dickey, Jr., of College Station, and 46-year-old Kelly Nicole Adams, of College Station. The suspect has been identified as 64-year-old Charles Ray Johnson, of College Station. Johnson is charged with two counts of Murder.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.