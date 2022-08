COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after an argument leads to a shooting.

College Station Police responded at around 8:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Holik Drive for a call of shots fired. They determined an argument happened between several people.

The department says two people were taken to CHI St. Joeseph’s in College Station by private transport. There does not appear to be any danger to the public.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.