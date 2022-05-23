BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan.

Several Bryan Police officers responded Friday evening to the area of Pepper Tree Drive and Sprucewood Street. Residents were told to avoid this area.

Two people with gunshot wounds were found, and they were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The scene remained very active in the 2800 block of Sprucewood Street throughout Friday night.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.