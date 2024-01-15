COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a single vehicle crash in College Station.

The College Station Police Department said Friday that eastbound and westbound FM-60 and the Raymond Stotzer overpass was shut down for a major accident. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

(Courtesy: College Station Fire Department)

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

(Courtesy: College Station Fire Department)

The department has since released an update saying the accident was a single vehicle crash. There was one occupant outside of the vehicle when officers arrived. A passenger was also trapped inside of the vehicle.

The College Station Fire Department successfully was successfully able to rescue the passenger from the vehicle. The Police Department says both the driver and passenger have arrived at an area hospital with serious injuries.