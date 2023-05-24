COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after an early Wednesday morning shooting in College Station. A suspect is being sought.

College Station Police notified the public early Wednesday morning about a heavy police presence in the area of 1900 Dartmouth Street. Harvey Road east and westbound traffic was shut down from Munson Avenue to George Bush Drive. Travelers were told to avoid the area.

Police released an update at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday saying that officers were dispatched to the Woodstock Condos at 1902 Dartmouth Street in regarding multiple 9-1-1 calls of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately started to render medical aid to the victims until the College Station Fire Department arrived on scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Members of the Police Department’s SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiation Team and Bomb Squad also arrived on scene.

The Bryan Police Department and College Station FD drone operators also arrived on scene to begin searching the area for the suspect. The suspect was not found inside the residence, in the complex or the immediate area.

College Station PD says this was a dispute between known and identified individuals which resulted in gunfire. A suspect has been identified, but is not in custody. There is no immediate danger to the public.