COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two men suspected of “bank jugging” have been detained.

Grimes County agencies were notified of an incident in the City of College Station around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer-red model Volkswagen Taos with dark window tint. The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the victim of the incident had $1,500 and a firearm stolen from his vehicle.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., the suspect vehicle was spotted on State Highway 6, heading south in the City of Navasota. Two men were detained with the assistance of other deputies and the Navasota Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office says that detectives with the College Station Police Department responded to the scene and conducted their investigation. All of the victim’s money was recovered, along with his firearm – which was concealed in the vehicle.

The two suspects have been identified as Dtrik Dewayne Nixon, Jr. and Derek Jermaine Harris, both out of Houston. Harris was charged with Burglary of Vehicles, Theft of Firearm, and Theft of Property $750-$2500. Nixon was charged with Burglary of Vehicles, Theft of Firearm, Theft of Property $750-$2500, and Possession of Marijuana Less Than Two Ounces.

Dtrik Dewayne Nixon, Jr. and Derek Jermaine Harris.

Both suspects have been booked into the Brazos County Jail. Harris’s bond is set at $15,000, and Nixon’s bond is set at $18,000.