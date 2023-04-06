COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim of a fatal vehicle accident in College Station has been identified.

College Station Police officers responded to the 1700 block of William D. Fitch Parkway on Wednesday night for a single vehicle crash involving a Ford Edge. The sole occupant was trapped inside, and was extracted from the vehicle by the College Station Fire Department.

Police say the driver was transported to a local hospital, and was pronounced dead. The deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Keith Porter, of Pinehurst, Texas. Next of kin has been notified.