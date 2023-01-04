COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station.

College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Rashawn Jones, was pronounced dead at the hospital. If anyone has any information on this homicide investigation, you can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.