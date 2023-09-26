COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The victim in a fatal College Station crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle has been identified.

College Station Police identified the deceased as 77-year-old William Walker, Jr., of College Station, on Monday.

Officers were originally dispatched at 6:44 p.m. Saturday to a serious injury crash on the north feeder road in front of Mas Fajitas, located at 2297 Earl Rudder Freeway South. The inside lane of the feeder road was shut down.

Accident reconstruction responded to the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

As of 8:25 p.m. Saturday, College Station Police announced that the driver of the motorcycle had passed away. Next of kin was notified.