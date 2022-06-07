COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim of a fatal crash in College Station has been identified.

50-year-old Vincent Turner, of College Station, died on Saturday as a result of excessive speed resulting in a vehicle rollover.

The accident occurred around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, on the 1000 block of Holleman Drive. The crash closed down the roadway, and travelers were urged to avoid the area.

When officers arrived, they found the car’s only occupant was dead. The 1000 block of Holleman Drive reopened later in the day.

This investigation is ongoing.