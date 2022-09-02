BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man has been charged with Capital Murder for his involvement in the double murder at Henderson Park in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department announced Friday morning that 20-year-old Jaime Jay Serna, of Hearne, Texas, was charged in this case from August 18, 2021. The warrant was served at the Brazos County Jail, where Serna was already booked on multiple charges.

Bryan Police officers were originally dispatched to the area of 1600 Mockingbird Road on August 18, 2021 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The victims were later identified as 20-year-old Wilbert Cruz, of College Station, and 18-year-old Jace Harris, of Bryan.