BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos County Crime Stoppers needs your help to find a wanted man.

The organization shared on Wednesday morning that 23-year-old Donaven Marquis Davis is wanted on twelve warrants. These include Deadly Conduct -Discharge of Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Possession.

Crime Stoppers says Davis is believed to be armed, and may be staying in the area of Detroit Street in College Station, or Pinon Street in Bryan.

If you have any information about Davis’s whereabouts, you can contact your local law enforcement or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS).