BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Warming centers will be available in Brazos County through this Sunday for those seeking relief from the expected freezing temperatures.

The warming center at The Salvation Army is open Thursday from noon- 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This is located at 2506 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan. Water, snacks, and charging stations are available. The Salvation Army is providing staff, volunteers, and supplies.

A warming center at the VFW opens Thursday at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 11 a.m. on Sunday. Water, snacks, and charging stations are available. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring personal supplies for overnight stays.

To volunteer at the VFW, go to uwbv.org and click the “Volunteer” button at the top. The Red Cross and Catholic Charities are coordinating shifts and training.

Pets are not allowed at either location. The Brazos Valley Food Bank is providing supplies for the VFW location, and the Twin City Mission is providing blankets.

For more information about the centers and transportation options, you can call 2-1-1.